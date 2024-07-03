All Sections
Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 July 2024, 11:36
Aftermath posted of Russian morning attack near shopping centre in Dnipro – photos

Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipro Oblast Council, has posted images of a damaged Dnipro shopping centre after the Russian attack on 3 July.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Dnipro with missiles and UAVs.

This is what one of the city's shopping centres looks like now. Cars and windows were smashed, and a petrol station was hit. All the consequences are being investigated."

 
Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: Lukashuk on Telegram
 
 
 
 

Background:

  • Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a Russian missile and drone attack. The media reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro and that a shopping centre had been damaged.
  • At least three people were killed and more than 18 injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Dnipro on the morning of 3 July.

