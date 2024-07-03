NATO reaches agreement on €40 billion to support Ukraine

NATO allies have reached an agreement regarding funding for military assistance to Ukraine next year in the amount of €40 billion.

Source: Reuters, citing a European diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said on Wednesday, 3 July that the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance had agreed to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to provide €40 billion in military support for Ukraine next year.

The decision is to be officially approved at the NATO summit in Washington next week.

The source elaborated that although member states have not supported Stoltenberg's initial request to make this a multi-year commitment, the agreement contains provisions for reassessing Allied contributions at future NATO summits.

The diplomat said that the Allies have also agreed to draft two reports within the next year to determine which countries will provide Ukraine with which types of support with the aim of improving transparency in burden-sharing within the Alliance.

Background:

Earlier, the press unofficially obtained details regarding discussions on the €40 billion for Ukraine and the challenges encountered in the process.

Recent media reports have also indicated that the creation of a new body to coordinate all types of long-term assistance to Ukraine, to be named NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), will be announced at the 75th NATO Summit in Washington.

There are also ongoing discussions about the introduction of a special representative in Kyiv to oversee the international coordination of arms supplies and training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the auspices of NATO.

