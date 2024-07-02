All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine to hear "good news" on air defence at upcoming NATO summit 

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 July 2024, 19:39
Ukraine to hear good news on air defence at upcoming NATO summit 

Ukraine is expecting "good news" with regard to its request for more air defence systems at next week's NATO meeting in Washington.

Source: a senior US State Department official cited by Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "We hope we'll be able to get to the summit and make some new announcements on air defence," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement:

"You've heard that the Ukrainians are keen to secure additional Patriots or similar systems. And I think we'll have some additional good news for them on that front," he said.

The official provided no further information.

Ukrainian officials have been pressing partners for months to deliver more air defence equipment so that Ukraine can protect its population and infrastructure against frequent Russian missile and drone attacks.

Advertisement:

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin stated on 2 July that the US would soon announce the allocation of supplementary military aid for Ukraine in the security sector valued at US$2.3 billion. The package will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and ammunition for Patriot and other air defence systems.

Earlier it was revealed that the US has decided to prioritise the supply of anti-aircraft missiles – specifically missiles for Patriot and NASAMS systems – to Ukraine ahead of other states which have requested them.

Support UP or become our patron!  

Subjects: USANATOUkraineair defence
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
USA
US to announce new US$2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine – Head of Pentagon
Pentagon has no evidence of North Korea sending its troops to Ukraine
US Secretary of State explains how America invests in Ukraine's success
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: