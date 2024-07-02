All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation with next NATO Secretary General

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:50
Zelenskyy discusses cooperation with next NATO Secretary General
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Mark Rutte, who has just quit the post of Prime Minister of the Netherlands and will start working as NATO Secretary General in October. 

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); European Pravda 

Details: The head of state thanked Rutte personally, his government, and the people of the Netherlands for what they have done for Ukraine, for "all the timely and extensive defence, humanitarian, and political support".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy said that he will continue to stay in touch with Rutte in the role of the new NATO Secretary General. The president congratulated Rutte on his appointment and discussed Ukraine's future cooperation with the Alliance.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 2 July, a new Dutch government was headed by Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
  • Rutte served as prime minister for the longest time in the Netherlands' modern history. On 26 June, the North Atlantic Council decided to assign him as the next NATO Secretary General.
  • Rutte will take office on 1 October, when the mandate of the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ends.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Zelenskyy
Hungarian PM Orbán reportedly to visit Kyiv on Tuesday
Ukraine's air defence may be strengthened in July – Zelenskyy – video
Zelenskyy congratulates Hungary on starting EU Council Presidency and thanks Belgium
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: