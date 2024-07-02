Zelenskyy discusses cooperation with next NATO Secretary General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Mark Rutte, who has just quit the post of Prime Minister of the Netherlands and will start working as NATO Secretary General in October.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Details: The head of state thanked Rutte personally, his government, and the people of the Netherlands for what they have done for Ukraine, for "all the timely and extensive defence, humanitarian, and political support".

Advertisement:

I had a phone call with my friend, Mark Rutte. I sincerely thanked him for everything he, his government, and the people of the Netherlands have done for Ukraine – all the timely and extensive defense, humanitarian, and political support.



We will continue to stay in touch as he… pic.twitter.com/1QBsn78SIM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 2, 2024

Zelenskyy said that he will continue to stay in touch with Rutte in the role of the new NATO Secretary General. The president congratulated Rutte on his appointment and discussed Ukraine's future cooperation with the Alliance.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 2 July, a new Dutch government was headed by Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Rutte served as prime minister for the longest time in the Netherlands' modern history. On 26 June, the North Atlantic Council decided to assign him as the next NATO Secretary General.

Rutte will take office on 1 October, when the mandate of the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ends.

Support UP or become our patron!