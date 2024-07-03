All Sections
Ukrainian lawyer and writer Vasyl "Lawyer" Palamarchuk killed in action

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 19:00
After the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion Vasyl joined Ukraine’ Territorial Defence Vasyl Palamarchuk/Facebook

Vasyl Palamarchuk, a Ukrainian writer and lawyer, has been killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleshky hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Vasyl Palamarchuk, who went under the alias Lawyer, is the author of the book Viiskovyi Nepotrib (Military Trash), in which he describes his experience of serving in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in the east of Ukraine in 2014-2015.

Vasyl revealed in an interview for Ukrinform that after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he tried to join the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but ended up pushing the Russian occupiers back from Kyiv Oblast in 2022 in the Territorial Defence Forces.

Lately, Vasyl has been serving in the east of Ukraine.

On 23 January 2024, he celebrated his 43rd birthday. Then he shared his thoughts on his birthday and achievements.

"One of my achievements is that I’m still alive despite all the circumstances. This is the third time I've celebrated my birthday during wartime. The downside is that I don’t have my beloved wife and children by my side. But my colleagues from this dangerous business are together with me, and it’s an advantage," Vasyl stated, posting the details of the fundraiser for those willing to donate to purchase spare parts for a vehicle for military purposes.

Earlier, we reported about the death of Peter Fouché, a volunteer from the UK who had saved over 200 Ukrainian defenders.

