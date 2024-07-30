UN and Germany supply 17 generators to Ukrainian food producers, but there's need for more

Ukrainian food producers have received generators from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Germany.

Source: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Details: FAO, with financial support from Germany, distributed 17 generators with a capacity of 27 to 88 kW to food producers from Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

FAO received a total of 395 applications from nine frontline oblasts of Ukraine from food producers in need of an additional source of electricity.

As part of a broader initiative by FAO, Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the German government, 245 generators with a capacity of up to 440 kW will be provided to small and medium-sized businesses from Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts.

"A total of 114 generators have already been distributed, and another 131 will be distributed in the coming weeks. In particular, they will be given to firms engaged in livestock farming and processing and production of basic foodstuffs: bread, meat and milk," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine said.

Advertisement:

Background: On 27 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed several laws removing VAT and duties on the import of energy equipment to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!