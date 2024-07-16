All Sections
Hungary is the only EU country that did not sign statement condemning Russia's stance in UN Security Council

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 16 July 2024, 20:41
Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungary appears to be the only EU member state that did not sign a joint statement criticising the Russian Federation's behaviour in the United Nations Security Council.

Source: This follows from the list of signatories, which was published by Serhii Kyslytsia, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russia convened the UN Security Council session on Tuesday, focusing on "multilateral cooperation for a more just, democratic, and sustainable world order."

According to a joint statement signed by five dozen countries, the topic of the debate is another stark example of Russia's duplicity in the context of its ruthless aggressive assault against Ukraine. Hungary was the only EU country that did not sign the statement. 

The statement emphasises that the meeting should not divert the international community's attention from Russia's egregious violations of the UN Charter and abuses of the UN Security Council agenda.

At the ministerial level meeting convened by Russia and headed by its Foreign Minister Sergri Lavrov, the EU was only represented by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

Hungary's Foreign Minister speaks at a meeting of the UN Security Council organised by Russia.

Six EU member countries chose to boycott European Union ministerial meetings during Hungary's presidency in protest of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's actions following his "peacekeeping" visits.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cancelled the College of Commissioners’ visit to Hungary and changed the level of representation at Council meetings for the duration of the Hungarian presidency.

The European Union’s legal service determined that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia last week contravene EU treaties.

