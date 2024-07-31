Russia fines Google and TikTok for failing to ban "forbidden content"

Google and TikTok have been fined for failing to comply with a ruling on forbidden content issued by Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).

Source: Reuters

Details: The Tagansky district court in Moscow fined Google RUB 5 million (US$58,038) and TikTok RUB 4 million (US$47,059) for failing to identify content that is extremely similar to content they had previously been ordered to remove.

For several years now, Russia has been demanding international technology platforms delete content it considers illegal, issuing small but consistent fines when its demands are not met.

Google has come in for particular criticism from Moscow for removing YouTube channels of Russian media and public figures.

Background:

YouTube download speeds on desktop PCs in Russia may drop to 40% by the end of this week and to 70% by the end of next week.

