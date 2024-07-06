All Sections
Kyiv recovers two-thirds of its own power generation capacity after Russian missile attacks

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 6 July 2024, 17:08
Petro Panteleiev, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration. Stock photo: his Facebook account

Kyiv has recovered most of the power generation facilities damaged or destroyed in Russian strikes.

Source: Petro Panteleiev, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration

Details: The attacks damaged over half of the city's generating capacity.

"We are planning to decentralise the electricity and heat generation system by building small and medium-sized thermal power plants.

In addition, the city is developing a cluster of autonomous facilities to cope with potential power outages. For example, all the city's hospitals are equipped with generators, over a hundred district heating boilers have generators, and 175 water fountains can also be quickly connected to autonomous power sources," Panteleiev reported.

Background: Kyiv will provide financial and loan support to small and medium-sized businesses engaged in the production of generators, transformers, power distribution and control equipment, as well as batteries and other electric equipment.

