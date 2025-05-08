"Parade ceasefire" in action: Russia drops nearly 100 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast on 8 May

Russian forces dropped around one hundred guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast since the beginning of 8 May despite the so-called "parade ceasefire" declared by the Putin regime for Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Public Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s Air Force Command, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I believe that the reports that came in starting at midnight clearly answered the world’s question about how Russia respects the ceasefire it unilaterally declared… Putin’s so-called 'parade ceasefire' began with the enemy’s tactical aircraft bombing Sumy Oblast almost without pause from the first minutes after midnight.

Advertisement:

We didn’t see any Shahed drones this night, but we saw a massive number of guided aerial bombs launched by Russian tactical aviation. These bombings began at 02:30. As of now [16:00 – ed.], nearly 100 guided aerial bombs have been dropped on Sumy Oblast alone. That is an enormous number of munitions. A large number of Russian aircraft have been involved in the bombardment of Sumy."

Details: Ihnat added that in Ukraine’s southern and eastern parts, the threat of Russian airstrikes remains high, with many Russian UAVs spotted along the contact line, particularly along the Dnipro River.

Background:





Advertisement:

On 28 April, the Kremlin announced that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had unilaterally declared a "ceasefire" around the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Putin’s three-day ceasefire proposal a theatrical performance meant to create the illusion that Russia is emerging from international isolation.

Zelenskyy instead supported a 30-day ceasefire as proposed by the United States.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that no Russian strike drones were detected in the air on 8 May, but Russian tactical aviation intensified its bombing activity. One person was killed and two others injured in Sumy Oblast overnight as a result of Russian guided aerial bomb strikes.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that, as of 16:00 on 8 May, Russian troops continued assault operations across the entire front line, with 117 combat clashes recorded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!