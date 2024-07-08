All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina defeats Chinese opponent in 4th round of Wimbledon – photos. video

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 July 2024, 17:18
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina defeats Chinese opponent in 4th round of Wimbledon – photos. video
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina dominated her Chinese opponent Xinyu Wang in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024.

The match lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes and finished with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

Svitolina, who arrived for the game wearing a black mourning ribbon, easily defeated her opponent. The Ukrainian swept through the opening set in a single breath, giving her opponent little chance.

Advertisement:

Svitolina’s serve deserves special recognition: 81% were first hits, 82% of the points won. In the second set, Svitolina broke Wang’s serve in the fourth game and then confidently won the match.

Advertisement:

Elina could not hold back her tears as she spoke about the horrific Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in a post-match interview.

"Today was a very hard day for Ukrainian people… It was hard to focus on the match. Since morning it has been hard to read the news, but I’m glad I was able to play and win today."

 
 

Wimbledon — Grand Slam

London, United Kingdom

Grass

Prize fund: £50,000,000

Fourth round, 8 July 

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Xinyu Wang (China) 6-2, 6-1

In the quarter-finals, Elina will face Kazakhstan's Russian-born player Elena Rybakina. Interestingly, it was she who knocked Svitolina out of the round of 16 at the French Open.

This is the second year in a row that Svitolina, the most successful Ukrainian tennis player in history, has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Last year she defeated world No. 1 seed Iga Świątek at this stage, only to be beaten by the ultimate winner, Markéta Vondroušová, in the semi-final.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
sport
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to wear black ribbon for Wimbledon last 16 match
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins bronze in Diamond League in hammer throw
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh shares her feelings after breaking world record in high jumping
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: