Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina defeats Chinese opponent in 4th round of Wimbledon – photos. video

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina dominated her Chinese opponent Xinyu Wang in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024.

The match lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes and finished with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

Svitolina, who arrived for the game wearing a black mourning ribbon, easily defeated her opponent. The Ukrainian swept through the opening set in a single breath, giving her opponent little chance.

Svitolina’s serve deserves special recognition: 81% were first hits, 82% of the points won. In the second set, Svitolina broke Wang’s serve in the fourth game and then confidently won the match.

Elina could not hold back her tears as she spoke about the horrific Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in a post-match interview.

"Today was a very hard day for Ukrainian people… It was hard to focus on the match. Since morning it has been hard to read the news, but I’m glad I was able to play and win today."

Wimbledon — Grand Slam

London, United Kingdom

Grass

Prize fund: £50,000,000

Fourth round, 8 July

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Xinyu Wang (China) 6-2, 6-1

In the quarter-finals, Elina will face Kazakhstan's Russian-born player Elena Rybakina. Interestingly, it was she who knocked Svitolina out of the round of 16 at the French Open.

This is the second year in a row that Svitolina, the most successful Ukrainian tennis player in history, has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Last year she defeated world No. 1 seed Iga Świątek at this stage, only to be beaten by the ultimate winner, Markéta Vondroušová, in the semi-final.

