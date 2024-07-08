Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to wear black ribbon for Wimbledon last 16 match

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will honour the memory of the people killed in the Russian attack on 8 July.

Details: The Ukrainian tennis player, who is seeded 19th, plans to wear a black ribbon or bandage during her Wimbledon round of 16 match against China's Wang Xinyu. The match will take place today, 8 July, starting no earlier than 16:00 Kyiv time.

This will be a gesture of solidarity with those killed in the Russian airstrikes that took place this morning.

Background: Russian forces struck one of the largest children's hospitals in Europe, Okhmatdyt, in Kyiv this morning.

