All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to wear black ribbon for Wimbledon last 16 match

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 July 2024, 16:13
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to wear black ribbon for Wimbledon last 16 match
Elina Svitolina. Stock photo: Steven Paston, Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will honour the memory of the people killed in the Russian attack on 8 July.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing Setanta Sports Instagram account

Details: The Ukrainian tennis player, who is seeded 19th, plans to wear a black ribbon or bandage during her Wimbledon round of 16 match against China's Wang Xinyu. The match will take place today, 8 July, starting no earlier than 16:00 Kyiv time.

Advertisement:

This will be a gesture of solidarity with those killed in the Russian airstrikes that took place this morning.

Background: Russian forces struck one of the largest children's hospitals in Europe, Okhmatdyt, in Kyiv this morning.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sportmissile strike
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
sport
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins bronze in Diamond League in hammer throw
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh shares her feelings after breaking world record in high jumping
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old world record
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: