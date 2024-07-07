Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins bronze in Diamond League in hammer throw
Sunday, 7 July 2024, 20:29
Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan has won a bronze medal in the hammer throw at the Diamond League stage in France.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: He showed this best result on his third attempt – 75.13 m, losing only to two Polish athletes: Paweł Fajdek (75.72 m) and Wojciech Nowicki (75.17 m).
Earlier, Kokhan missed the final of the Ukrainian Athletics Championships due to an illness he had contracted during the European Athletics Championships held in Rome. Then, Kokhan won a bronze medal despite a fever of 39 degrees Celsius.
