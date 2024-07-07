All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins bronze in Diamond League in hammer throw

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 July 2024, 20:29
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins bronze in Diamond League in hammer throw
Mykhailo Kokhan. Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan has won a bronze medal in the hammer throw at the Diamond League stage in France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: He showed this best result on his third attempt – 75.13 m, losing only to two Polish athletes: Paweł Fajdek (75.72 m) and Wojciech Nowicki (75.17 m).

Advertisement:

Earlier, Kokhan missed the final of the Ukrainian Athletics Championships due to an illness he had contracted during the European Athletics Championships held in Rome. Then, Kokhan won a bronze medal despite a fever of 39 degrees Celsius.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
sport
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh shares her feelings after breaking world record in high jumping
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old world record
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina breaks several national records
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: