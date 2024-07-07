Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh shares her feelings after breaking world record in high jumping
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a Ukrainian athlete from the city of Dnipro, has shared her feelings with regard to breaking the world record in high jumping during the Diamond League in Paris, an annual series of top-tier track and field competitions organised by World Athletics.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: In a comment immediately after her record-breaking performance, Mahuchikh said: "When I just started the competition, I felt that I’d be able to jump 2.07 metres high, maybe even 2.10 metres. Finally, Ukraine will be part of the world history of athletics".
Mahuchikh cleared 2.10 metres in her first attempt, breaking Stefka Kostadinova’s record of 2.09 metres in 1987.
Top 5 results in the history of women's high jump
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2024) – 2.10 metres
Stefka Kostadinova (1987) – 2.09 metres
Stefka Kostadinova (1986) – 2.08 metres
Kajsa Bergqvist (2006) – 2.08 metres
Blanka Vlašić (2009) – 2.08 metres
