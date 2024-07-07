All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh shares her feelings after breaking world record in high jumping

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 July 2024, 19:51
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh shares her feelings after breaking world record in high jumping
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a Ukrainian athlete who broke the world record in high jumping. Photo: Getty Images

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a Ukrainian athlete from the city of Dnipro, has shared her feelings with regard to breaking the world record in high jumping during the Diamond League in Paris, an annual series of top-tier track and field competitions organised by World Athletics.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In a comment immediately after her record-breaking performance, Mahuchikh said: "When I just started the competition, I felt that I’d be able to jump 2.07 metres high, maybe even 2.10 metres. Finally, Ukraine will be part of the world history of athletics".

Advertisement:

Mahuchikh cleared 2.10 metres in her first attempt, breaking Stefka Kostadinova’s record of 2.09 metres in 1987.

Top 5 results in the history of women's high jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2024) – 2.10 metres 

Stefka Kostadinova (1987) – 2.09 metres 

Advertisement:

Stefka Kostadinova (1986) – 2.08 metres 

Kajsa Bergqvist (2006) – 2.08 metres 

Blanka Vlašić  (2009) – 2.08 metres 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
sport
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old world record
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina breaks several national records
Ukrainian Varvara Rakhmanina wins gold at European Aerial Gymnastics Championships – video
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: