UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities, including the strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

Source: statement by Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson; Ukrinform

Details: Dujarric said the UN Secretary-General strongly condemns the Russian missile strikes on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, including in the cities of Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Pokrovsk. Reports indicate that the strikes took the lives of dozens of civilians, including children, and injured over 150 more.

Advertisement:

The UN emphasised that the missile strikes on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, the largest paediatric facility in Ukraine, and another medical facility in the capital are "particularly shocking".

Quote: "Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured."

Background:

Advertisement:

A total of 37 people were killed and 170 injured in the Russian attack on Ukraine on 8 July.

On 8 July, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv struck the grounds of the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt. One of the buildings has been damaged, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to local officials, as of 14:30 on 8 July, two adults had been killed in the attack, along with 16 other people injured, including seven children.

Ukraine's Ministry of Health has launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on Monday 8 July. The strike killed two people.

This link allows you to transfer funds to the Okhmatdyt Foundation.

Support UP or become our patron!