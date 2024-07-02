Russia to use UN Security Council presidency to demonstrate power and influence in international system – ISW

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have suggested that Russia will take advantage of the month-long rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to project power and influence in the international system.

Source: ISW

Details: On 1 July, Russia resumed its role as the monthly rotating president of the UN Security Council, a position it last held in April 2023. ISW analysts predict that Russia will likely use this opportunity to project its influence on the global stage, consistent with its historical approach.

Advertisement:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the UN Security Council debates on 16-17 July. The ISW stresses that during Russia's presidency in April 2023, the country capitalised on its position to advance narratives supporting its international ambitions.

Experts highlight that Russia frequently employs its veto power in the UNSC as a tool to assert dominance. Recently, high-ranking Russian officials have launched information campaigns to deflect blame for Russia's documented breaches of international law in Ukraine. These actions seem designed to pave the way for future UNSC presidencies.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 1 July:

Advertisement:

Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) Head Vladimir Kolokoltsev boasted that Russian authorities have increased detentions and prosecutions related to illegal migration into Russia while calling for intensified Russian government crackdowns against illegal migration.

Russia assumed its one-month-long rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 1 July for the first time since April 2023 and will likely use this position as a power projection base within the international system as it historically has.

South Korea's Ministry of Unification announced on 1 July that North Korean state TV channel Korean Central TV switched to transmitting broadcasts via Russian satellites instead of Chinese satellites, reportedly affecting South Korea's ability to monitor North Korean state TV.

Hungary assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) Council on 1 July.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, and Russian forces recently advanced near Avdiivka.

The Russian information space continues to discuss the mistreatment of wounded and disabled Russian servicemembers in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!