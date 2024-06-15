US believes Russia uses UN Security Council to distract from Peace Summit

The US has accused Russia of attempting to use the United Nations Security Council to divert the international community's attention away from the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Robert Wood, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, at the UN Security Council meeting

Quote: "It is therefore no surprise Russia called today’s meeting the day before dozens of countries travel to Switzerland for the Summit on Peace. Today’s meeting is a transparent attempt to distract the world and blame anyone but itself for what is happening in Ukraine."

Details: Wood said Russia wants the world to believe that Ukraine's attempts to defend itself are the real obstacle to peace.

He added that Russia is trying to strengthen ties with countries that openly ignore international law and the UN Charter.

Particularly, he reiterated that Russia received dozens of ballistic missiles and over 11,000 containers with ammunition from North Korea. He also mentioned that Russia has deepened military relations with Iran by purchasing drones and is seeking to acquire ballistic missiles.

In addition, Wood stated that China plays a significant role in supporting Russia by "providing Russia with substantial quantities of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, as well as UAV and cruise missile technology. These materials are filling critical gaps in Russia’s defence production cycle".

Wood called on all countries to cease military cooperation with Russia, "We urge all countries to cease military cooperation with Russia, which supports its war of aggression against Ukraine".

Quote: "The international community’s participation in the upcoming Summit on Peace in Ukraine – hosted by Switzerland – will be crucial in supporting our shared objective: the maintenance of international peace and security."

Meanwhile, Geng Shuang, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated that the US is spreading lies about China's support for the war. According to the Chinese diplomat, the country has not provided lethal weapons to either side of the conflict and has always strictly controlled dual-use goods.

He added that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia complies with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Moreover, Shuang called on the US to stop imposing unilateral sanctions against Chinese businesses.

