Russia not elected to UN Economic and Social Council – Ukraine's foreign minister
Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 00:42
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced that Russia was not elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the UN’s six main bodies.
Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X)
Quote: "Today [1 July] marks the 26th round of voting in which Russia failed to be elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main UN bodies.
Advertisement:
This vote once again demonstrates that Russia can hit the wall as many times as it wants, but the outcome will remain the same: international criminals are not welcome in international bodies."
For reference: ECOSOC is the principal body for coordinating UN economic activities and its specialised agencies.
Support UP or become our patron!