Russia not elected to UN Economic and Social Council – Ukraine's foreign minister

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 2 July 2024, 00:42
Russia not elected to UN Economic and Social Council – Ukraine's foreign minister
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced that Russia was not elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the UN’s six main bodies.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Today [1 July] marks the 26th round of voting in which Russia failed to be elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main UN bodies.

This vote once again demonstrates that Russia can hit the wall as many times as it wants, but the outcome will remain the same: international criminals are not welcome in international bodies."

For reference: ECOSOC is the principal body for coordinating UN economic activities and its specialised agencies. 

