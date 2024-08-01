Putin strengthens justification for Iranian aggression against Israel – ISW

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after analysing statements by Russian authorities regarding the killing of Hamas Political Bureau Chairperson Ismail Haniyeh, have indicated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is increasingly expressing an anti-Israeli position and intensifying the justification of Iranian aggression.

Source: ISW

Details: Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike in Tehran, Iran, which resulted in the death of Hamas Political Bureau Chairperson Ismail Haniyeh. According to Peskov, this action was aimed at undermining peace efforts in the Middle East.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement condemning Haniyeh's assassination, which, it is noted, took place during his visit to Tehran for Masoud Pezeshkian's presidential inauguration.

Although the MFA did not explicitly blame Israel, it suggested that "organisers of this political assassination" were aware of the "dangerous consequences" it would have on the region.

Quote: "Russia's decision to publicly blame Israel for destabilising peace prospects in the Middle East and indirectly threaten Israel with 'dangerous consequences' demonstrates Russia's increasing willingness to publicly align with Iran amid deepening Russian-Iranian military cooperation."

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has adopted more anti-Israel rhetoric and has supported information campaigns that justify Iranian attacks on Israel, including the significant missile and drone strikes on 13 April.

