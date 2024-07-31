All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Austrian Foreign Minister deems calls for Ukraine to cede its territory unacceptable

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 July 2024, 19:27
Austrian Foreign Minister deems calls for Ukraine to cede its territory unacceptable
Alexander Schallenberg. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, has stressed that the calls for Ukraine to cede its territories in exchange for peace with the aggressor state, Russia, are unacceptable.

Source: Schallenberg in an interview for Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Advertisement:

Quote: "Let’s imagine Southern Styria or Burgenland were invaded by a foreign state, and there was an attempt to destroy the federal government of Austria or to drive it away from the country. Then we would be told: ‘Dear Austrians, why don’t you just cede a part of your territory for the sake of peace?..’

I consider such calls to be unacceptable."

Details: He stressed that it was up to the Ukrainian people to decide when they would be ready for the negotiations.

Advertisement:

"After all, there will be talks with Russia. Because we all want peace. But there can be no peace under dictatorship. It’s not peace if it’s imposed by Russia or anyone else without taking Ukraine’s opinion into account. It is unacceptable," Schallenberg stated.

"So such calls coming from the outside are absolutely absurd. A final decision must be made by the Ukrainian people," he stressed.

Background:

  • At the beginning of July, Politico reported that Trump’s team was allegedly seriously considering the option of "a deal with Putin" in order to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, which would mean Ukraine’s and Georgia’s refusal to join NATO and Ukraine’s territorial concessions.
  • At the end of June, Trump’s advisors presented him with their plan of ending the war in Ukraine. It stipulates that Trump may cut off military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to hold peace talks, while Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called this plan "a bad idea".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussiaAustria
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
war
Russians strike Chasiv Yar, Lyman and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring four civilians
Russian Mi-8 helicopter downed over occupied Donetsk, say Russian milbloggers – BBC
Russians attempt to advance on Pokrovsk front and increase number of attacks on Toretsk front – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: