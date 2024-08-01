All Sections
Finland to set up containers on border with Russia for interviews with asylum seekers

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 1 August 2024, 10:13
Photo: yle.fi

Special infrastructure is being set up at checkpoints on the Finnish border with Russia to accommodate new methods of working with migrants; in particular, containers for interviews with asylum seekers have already been delivered there.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Finnish broadcaster Yle

Details: In this way, the Finnish Border Guard is preparing to adopt a law on expulsion.

If the document is adopted, border checkpoints will need premises to conduct interviews with asylum seekers.

Mark Turunen, Deputy Head of the Department of Border and Maritime Transport, said, "It is our responsibility to organise the necessary infrastructure".

He also said that 2,000 Border Guard officers are currently undergoing training on how to operate under the new law.

In particular, border guards will be able to prevent asylum seekers from crossing the border or expel them from the country.

A person subject to expulsion will receive a written decision and instructions on how to appeal. The purpose of the expulsion law is to prevent managed migration.

Background:

  • Earlier, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Finland's border with Russia could be partially opened when the expulsion law is passed.
  • In April, the Finnish government left the border with Russia closed indefinitely to counter the hybrid migration crisis.

Support UP or become our patron!

