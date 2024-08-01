Ukraine to acquire domestically produced drones for first time: tender announced

Ukraine has announced the first tender for the purchase of domestically-produced cutting-edge drones via the Prozorro public procurement service.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister, on Telegram

Details: The government has announced a tender for the purchase of Ukrainian-made First-Person View (FPV) drones for the first time.

"The time gap between the government's resolution and the first tender is less than a month," the minister noted.

This is the first time the state will purchase Ukrainian drones through the Prozorro service. These cutting-edge UAVs employ machine vision for target acquisition.

Notably, machine vision involves the process where a pilot identifies a target, aims the drone at it, and the drone executes the strike autonomously, even without continuous signals. This means that if the operator loses contact with the drone, it can still complete its mission.

"The bidding will take place through the closed Prozorro module. All sensitive information will be classified, of course. Manufacturers, put your drones up for auction and strengthen the defenders with your innovations," Fedorov added.

It is reported that thanks to competition, the state will be able to purchase drones at the most favourable price. For Ukrainian manufacturers, this is an opportunity to increase their profits and scale up.

Background:

Over 200 defence-tech companies have joined the Ukrainian IT cluster Diia.City.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (the government) adopted amendments to Resolution No. 256 dated 24 March 2023, which improve the procurement of uncrewed systems.

