Russian Shahed UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast: 13 buildings damaged, 1 caught fire – photos

Thirteen houses were damaged in four districts of Kyiv Oblast due to a large-scale Russian UAV attack on the night of 30-31 July. A fire broke out in one of the houses due to the crash of drone wreckage.

Source: State Emergency Service on Facebook; Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine's Interior Ministry on Facebook

Quote: "At night, as a result of the fall of the enemy drone’s pieces in Brovary district, a house was destroyed and then burned down."

Advertisement:

Firefighters extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Firefighters reported that the fire was extinguished at 04:14 on an area of 60 square metres.

There were no casualties. Eight firefighters and two units of fire and rescue equipment were involved.

Update: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration, later reported that 13 houses in 4 districts of Kyiv Oblast are known to have been damaged as of 09:30. The UAV wreckage damaged facades and roofs and smashed windows. Firefighters extinguished a fire in one of the houses.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 July Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Operational groups continue to document and deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack. The majority of the UAV wreckage crashed outside of populated areas.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 July Photo: Ukraine's National Police

No residential or critical infrastructure was hit, nor were any civilians injured.

Background: On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile and 89 Shahed loitering munitions. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed all the targets.

Support UP or become our patron!