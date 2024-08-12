Prison for threats to President: Belarusian ruler Lukashenko submits draft of amendments to Criminal Code

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has submitted a draft amendment of the Criminal Code of Belarus to the Parliament of Belarus, which provides for criminal responsibility for "violence or a threat of violence" towards current and former presidents of Belarus.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Zerkalo portal

Details: The draft law On Changing Codes for Criminal Responsibility, submitted by Lukashenko, suggests adding Article 366-1, Violence or a threat of violence towards the President of the Republic of Belarus or a president of the Republic of Belarus who stopped performing his duties, to the Criminal Code.

Advertisement:

The article provides for a punishment in the form of three to eight years of imprisonment for "violence or threat of violence, destruction or damaging of property" towards:

the President of Belarus;

former presidents of Belarus;

family members of former presidents of Belarus.

Lukashenko also wants to implement responsibility for defamation and insults towards former presidents and their family members (currently these articles concern the incumbent head of state).

The amendments of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus emerged amid discussions about whether Lukashenko will participate in the elections in 2025. He publicly stated that he had not decided yet.

Advertisement:

Background:

Back in December 2023 Lukashenko found a way to remain in politics after his hypothetical resignation from the position of the president, which he usurped illegally.

This became possible following changes to the Belarusian Constitution, which, according to Lukashenko’s regime, was supported by over 65% of Belarusians. The amended Constitution also "ignores" Lukashenko’s previous presidential terms.

Support UP or become our patron!