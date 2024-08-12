All Sections
Ukraine monitors Belarusian border amid rising tensions, no military build-up detected

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 August 2024, 09:17
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not recorded any deployment or build-up of military equipment or personnel by the Belarusian army near the border with Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I am not ruling out the possibility that Belarus may be moving some units, but this could be in small numbers and intended more to escalate the situation."

Details: Demchenko said that this could be happening deeper within the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Currently, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not observed any movement or build-up of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian armed forces near the Ukrainian border.

Demchenko called Lukashenko's statements about orders to move Polonez multiple-launch rocket systems and Iskander missile systems to the border with Ukraine an act of pandering to Russia’s aggressive rhetoric. 

Demchenko added that despite Russia's pressure on Lukashenko's regime to participate more extensively in this war, he hopes that Belarusians will have enough common sense not to succumb to Kremlin pressure. 

At the same time, the colonel stated that Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing efforts to strengthen the border and border areas with Belarus to repel any new attack from Belarusian territory in case of a repeat of the events of February 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

