No drones were found on 9 August, Lukashenko's statements are nonsense – Belarusian monitoring project
Sunday, 11 August 2024, 17:36
Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring project, states that despite the words of self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, no drones were detected during the flights of Belarusian aircraft on 9 August.
Source: Belaruski Hajun
Quote: "According to the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun, no drones (UAVs) were detected during flights of the Belarusian Armed Forces on 9 August 2024.
No missiles were launched from a SU-30 fighter jet or MI-24 helicopter.
It follows that the latest loud statements by the self-proclaimed [president] Lukashenko are just nonsense."
Background:
- On the morning of 10 August, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko claimed that "several targets" from Ukraine were shot down over Belarus.
- He said that there were suspicions that these were attack drones.
- After that, Lukashenko ordered a reinforcement of the grouping of forces in the Gomel and Mazyr tactical areas bordering Ukraine's Kyiv and Chernihiv oblast.
- The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine Olha Tymush that Belarus may reconsider the desirability of further presence of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Minsk.
- The Ministry of Defence of Belarus released a photo of military equipment being sent to the border with Ukraine.
