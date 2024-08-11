No drones were found on 9 August, Lukashenko's statements are nonsense – Belarusian monitoring project

Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring project, states that despite the words of self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, no drones were detected during the flights of Belarusian aircraft on 9 August.

Source: Belaruski Hajun

Quote: "According to the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun, no drones (UAVs) were detected during flights of the Belarusian Armed Forces on 9 August 2024.

No missiles were launched from a SU-30 fighter jet or MI-24 helicopter.

It follows that the latest loud statements by the self-proclaimed [president] Lukashenko are just nonsense."

