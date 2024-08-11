Belarus starts sending military equipment to border with Ukraine – photos
Sunday, 11 August 2024, 12:51
Belarusian Ministry of Defence has released a photo of military equipment being sent to the border with Ukraine.
Source: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus
Details: The ministry noted that the units of one of the mechanised formations "are put on alert to perform assigned tasks".
Quote: "The servicemen are loading military equipment onto railway transport and starting to move to the designated areas, both mounted and dismounted."
Background:
- On Saturday morning, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that "several targets" from Ukraine were shot down over Belarus. He said that there was a suspicion that these were attack drones.
- After that, Lukashenko ordered the reinforcement of the grouping of forces in the Gomel and Mazyr tactical areas bordering Ukraine's Kyiv and Chernihiv oblast.
