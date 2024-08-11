All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belarus starts sending military equipment to border with Ukraine – photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 12:51
Belarus starts sending military equipment to border with Ukraine – photos
Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus

Belarusian Ministry of Defence has released a photo of military equipment being sent to the border with Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus

Details: The ministry noted that the units of one of the mechanised formations "are put on alert to perform assigned tasks".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The servicemen are loading military equipment onto railway transport and starting to move to the designated areas, both mounted and dismounted."

Background

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Belarusweapons
Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
Belarus
Belarusian Ministry of Defence shows wreckage of allegedly Ukrainian drones – video
Belarus threatens to close Ukrainian embassy in Minsk
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president orders Iskander missile systems and rocket artillery to be sent to border with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: