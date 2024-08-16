All Sections
Russians report UAV and surface vessel attack on temporarily occupied Crimea

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 08:29
A SeaBaby surface vessel. Photo: united24

The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that several uncrewed surface vessels and drones attacked temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 15-16 August.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russians claimed to have shot down everything, as they typically say, including five drones and two vessels in the Black Sea.

They reported that the vessels were supposedly heading towards the Crimean peninsula.

Russian authorities previously noted that the drones were flying to the city of Sevastopol at night. 

Background

  • On the night of 15-16 August, the Russians reported the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which was opened only four hours after that.
  • Social media reported queues of cars stretching over several kilometres near the bridge. 

