US recommends Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles in attacks on Crimea, not Russia's Kursk Oblast – CNN

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 04:08
ATACMS. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States does not want to allow Ukraine to use US-provided long-range weapons in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, as they see greater utility in using these weapons for strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: CNN citing US officials

Details: CNN noted that the US maintains this position not because of the risk of escalation but because it has a limited number of long-range ATACMS missiles. 

In addition, US officials believe that these missiles would be more effectively used for further strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea.

Background

  • The United States currently sees Ukraine's unexpected advance into Russia's Kursk Oblast as a defensive move that allows Kyiv to use American equipment, but it has expressed concern about potential complications as Ukrainian troops move deeper into Russian territory.
  • In his first comments on Ukraine's offensive in Kursk, US President Joe Biden called the operation a "real dilemma" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • After speaking with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about Ukraine's offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that the EU fully supports the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

