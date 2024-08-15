Three civilians killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks

Three civilians have been killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration

Quote: "One person was killed and three were injured as a result of today’s attacks on Donetsk Oblast. The Russians killed a 37-year-old man in the settlement of Mykolaivka in Kostiantynivka hromada, striking his house using tube artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: Three people were injured in an attack on a petrol station in the Pokrovsk district.



Updated at 20:47: Filashkin later reported that two more civilians were killed in Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivska hromada, in Donetsk Oblast.

"The Russians shelled the village with artillery in the evening, killing a 39-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman," he wrote.

