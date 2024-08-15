All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three civilians killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 15 August 2024, 20:47
Three civilians killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Three civilians have been killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration

Quote: "One person was killed and three were injured as a result of today’s attacks on Donetsk Oblast. The Russians killed a 37-year-old man in the settlement of Mykolaivka in Kostiantynivka hromada, striking his house using tube artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Three people were injured in an attack on a petrol station in the Pokrovsk district.

Updated at 20:47: Filashkin later reported that two more civilians were killed in Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivska hromada, in Donetsk Oblast.

"The Russians shelled the village with artillery in the evening, killing a 39-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman," he wrote.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Residents of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, urged to evacuate: Russian forces are only 10 km away
While Kyiv advances in Kursk, Russians gradually occupy Donetsk Oblast – Politico
Russians occupy two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: