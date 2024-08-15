Residents of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, urged to evacuate: Russian forces are only 10 km away

The Russian army has approached the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and is currently only 10 kilometres away from the city’s outskirts. Ukrainian officials are urging the residents of Pokrovsk to evacuate.

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Dobriak: "Today we are seeing the enemy very close to our locality, the city of Pokrovsk. [Russian forces] are just over 10 kilometres away from the outskirts of the city of Pokrovsk. We are seeing that during the attacks on our locality and our city, the enemy ruthlessly hits critical infrastructure and private residential neighbourhoods. People are being killed."

Details: Dobriak urged civilians who live in Pokrovsk, particularly families with children and elderly people, to evacuate.

Those who want to evacuate are asked to contact one of the following numbers: 0-800-408-911, or

Pokrovsk City Military Administration: 0-800-300-101;

Skhid SOS (East SOS), an NGO, can be contacted regarding evacuation with children or pets, and evacuation of seriously ill and disabled people who need accommodation: 0-800-332-614, Monday to Saturday, 08:00–18:00;

Proliska NGO can be contacted regarding medical support for seriously ill people: 0-932-022-232 or 0-964-041-034.

