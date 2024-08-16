The White House has decided not to comment on The Wall Street Journal's article which reported that Ukrainian officials had approved an operation to blow up Russia's Nord Stream pipeline.

Source: European Pravda, citing John Kirby at a briefing on Thursday, 15 August

Quote from John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor: "I’m not going to comment on the Wall Street Journal reporting on this."

Background:

On Thursday, 15 August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian officials had been involved in the blowing up of Nord Stream. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly approved the operation to blow up the pipeline and then tried unsuccessfully to cancel it after intervention from the CIA. The operation allegedly took place under the supervision of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, denied Ukraine's involvement in the blowing up of Russia's Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea and blamed the incident on Russia.

