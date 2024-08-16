All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

White House decides not to comment on Ukraine's alleged operation to blow up Nord Stream

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 16 August 2024, 10:05
White House decides not to comment on Ukraine's alleged operation to blow up Nord Stream
John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor. Photo: Defense.gov

The White House has decided not to comment on The Wall Street Journal's article which reported that Ukrainian officials had approved an operation to blow up Russia's Nord Stream pipeline.

Source: European Pravda, citing John Kirby at a briefing on Thursday, 15 August

Quote from John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor: "I’m not going to comment on the Wall Street Journal reporting on this."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Thursday, 15 August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian officials had been involved in the blowing up of Nord Stream. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly approved the operation to blow up the pipeline and then tried unsuccessfully to cancel it after intervention from the CIA. The operation allegedly took place under the supervision of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, denied Ukraine's involvement in the blowing up of Russia's Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea and blamed the incident on Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

USANord Stream 2Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
USA
US says Russia has moved thousands of troops from occupied territories to Kursk Oblast
US recommends Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles in attacks on Crimea, not Russia's Kursk Oblast – CNN
Russia is moving some forces to Kursk Oblast, but it’s unclear how many – White House
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: