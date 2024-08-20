All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force commander posts footage of guided aerial bombs strike on cluster of Russians in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 August 2024, 13:09
Ukraine's Air Force commander posts footage of guided aerial bombs strike on cluster of Russians in Donetsk Oblast
Mykola Oleshchuk. photo by the Air Force

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared footage of a guided aerial bomb strike on a cluster of Russian equipment and personnel in Donetsk Oblast 

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram 

Quote: "Tactical aviation strikes! 

A strike with guided aerial bombs on a cluster of equipment and personnel of the occupiers on the Donetsk front. 

We keep working!’


