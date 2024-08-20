Ukraine's Air Force commander posts footage of guided aerial bombs strike on cluster of Russians in Donetsk Oblast
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 13:09
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared footage of a guided aerial bomb strike on a cluster of Russian equipment and personnel in Donetsk Oblast
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram
Quote: "Tactical aviation strikes!
A strike with guided aerial bombs on a cluster of equipment and personnel of the occupiers on the Donetsk front.
We keep working!’
