Ukraine's Air Force commander posts footage of guided aerial bombs strike on cluster of Russians in Donetsk Oblast

Mykola Oleshchuk. photo by the Air Force

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared footage of a guided aerial bomb strike on a cluster of Russian equipment and personnel in Donetsk Oblast

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "Tactical aviation strikes!

Advertisement:

A strike with guided aerial bombs on a cluster of equipment and personnel of the occupiers on the Donetsk front.

We keep working!’



Support UP or become our patron!