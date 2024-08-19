All 11 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine overnight

An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 11 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 18-19 August, launched from the direction of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defence has managed to shoot down all the drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "As a result of combat efforts, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units, aircraft and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down all enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk oblasts."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the evening of 18 August, an air-raid warning was issued in a number of regions of Ukraine because of the threat of Russian drone attacks.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence systems in Kyiv Oblast were responding to the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!