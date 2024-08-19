All Sections
All 11 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine overnight

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 August 2024, 07:16
All 11 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine overnight
An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 11 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 18-19 August, launched from the direction of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defence has managed to shoot down all the drones.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "As a result of combat efforts, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units, aircraft and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down all enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk oblasts."  

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the evening of 18 August, an air-raid warning was issued in a number of regions of Ukraine because of the threat of Russian drone attacks.
  • Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence systems in Kyiv Oblast were responding to the attack.

