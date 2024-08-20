All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Ukraine with 26 Shahed drones and 5 missiles: nearly all targets downed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 August 2024, 08:28
Russians attack Ukraine with 26 Shahed drones and 5 missiles: nearly all targets downed
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile, Kh-59 guided missiles and 26 Shahed UAVs on the night of 19-20 August. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to destroy 28 aerial targets.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "[A total of] 28 aerial targets were downed as a result of the combat efforts of aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's defence forces and electronic warfare units."

Advertisement:

Details: The following were destroyed:

  • 1 Iskander-K cruise missile,
  • 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles,
  • 25 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

The Russian aerial targets were downed within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

The missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh, Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, as well as from the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Advertisement:

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk.

Background:

  • On the evening of 19 August, the Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine from multiple directions. 
  • Air defence systems were responding in Kyiv Oblast during an air raid in the morning.
  • Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all Russian aerial targets were successfully destroyed before they could reach Kyiv, resulting in no casualties or damage.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air ForceShahed dronemissile strike
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
All 11 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine overnight
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: