Russians attack Ukraine with 26 Shahed drones and 5 missiles: nearly all targets downed

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile, Kh-59 guided missiles and 26 Shahed UAVs on the night of 19-20 August. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to destroy 28 aerial targets.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "[A total of] 28 aerial targets were downed as a result of the combat efforts of aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's defence forces and electronic warfare units."

Details: The following were destroyed:

1 Iskander-K cruise missile,

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles,

25 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

The Russian aerial targets were downed within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

The missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh, Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, as well as from the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk.

Background:

On the evening of 19 August, the Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine from multiple directions.

Air defence systems were responding in Kyiv Oblast during an air raid in the morning.

Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all Russian aerial targets were successfully destroyed before they could reach Kyiv, resulting in no casualties or damage.

