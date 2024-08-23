Ukraine and India sign agreement on cooperation in agricultural sector

The governments of Ukraine and India signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture and food industry.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy on Facebook

Details: The signed Agreement is intended to develop mutually beneficial collaboration, establish favourable market circumstances, and increase the two countries' national food security, according to the ministry.

The agreement was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Kyiv.

The agreement provides for cooperation in the following areas:

Exchange of information on laws, standards and product samples of mutual interest.

Exchange of information between relevant research institutes in the field of agriculture and food industry on scientific and practical activities (fairs, exhibitions, conferences, symposia, etc.).

Conducting joint scientific research on genetics, breeding, biotechnology, plant protection, preserving soil productivity, mechanisation, water resources, etc., and the mutual application of scientific results.

Exchange of experience in the field of animal husbandry on the basis of modern scientific research and technology in order to increase highly productive dairy breeds of cattle and exchange of genetic resources.

Exchange of experience in the field of crop production, in particular, grain and leguminous crops (cultivation technologies, research management, storage, processing and marketing).

Exchange of experience in the field of seed production on the basis of modern technologies; exchange of information on seed certification in accordance with the legislation of the Parties.

Cooperation in the field of examination of plant varieties and protection of rights to plant varieties exchange of seed samples on favourable terms, including the principle of give and take.

Study of the effectiveness and feasibility of different types of irrigation, including micro-irrigation containing drip irrigation.

Conducting scientific research on the effective use of various fertilisers for their subsequent registration.

Cooperation in the field of trade in agricultural and food products.

Promotion of joint ventures and exchange of information on the development of markets for food products.

Exchange of information and methodology for the effective use of food and packaging technologies.

Cooperation in the field of agricultural research and food safety and their standards.

Cooperation in aquaculture and fisheries, in particular the exchange of experience in the field of aquaculture technologies of fish and invertebrates, management of the national fund of fishery water bodies of Ukraine and India and their rational use for aquaculture purposes, etc.

It is reported that the agreement comes into force from the date of its signing and is valid for five years.

Background: India and the international economy as a whole are interested in keeping oil prices reasonable and stable.

