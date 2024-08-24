All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence officers hit ammunition storage point in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 15:00
The ammunition storage point ablaze in Russia's Voronezh Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Officers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have struck a field ammunition storage point near the settlement of Ostrogozhsk in Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Source: DIU on Telegram

Quote: "DIU officers successfully struck a field ammunition storage point located near Ostrogozhsk in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on 24 August 2024."

Details: The storage point belonged to the Zapad (West) Group of Russia's Armed Forces. The facility was used to store artillery and tank shells, small arms ammunition, and surface-to-air missiles, with a total of over 5,000 tonnes of ammunition.

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 August, Alexander Gusev, Governor of Russia's Voronezh Oblast, claimed that the region had been attacked by drones, resulting in the detonation of explosive objects.

