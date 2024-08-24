Ammunition depot on fire and exploding in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Alexander Gusev, Governor of Russia's Voronezh Oblast, has claimed that the region has been attacked by drones, resulting in the detonation of explosive objects.

Source: Gusev on Telegram; Аstra

Quote from Gusev: "Air defence and electronic warfare systems destroyed and jammed several UAVs in Voronezh Oblast.

As a result of falling wreckage, a fire started, which caused the detonation of explosive objects. No new casualties or damage to civilian buildings have been reported so far."

Details: Earlier, Gusev had reported about a supposedly downed UAV, a fire and one injured person.

Updated: The Astra Telegram channel reported that an ammunition depot in the town of Ostrogozhsk in Voronezh Oblast was on fire and explosions had been heard.

It is noted that a training centre for junior specialists of the armoured vehicle service of the Russian Defence Ministry is located in Ostrogozhsk.

