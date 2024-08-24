All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ammunition depot on fire and exploding in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 August 2024, 04:36
Ammunition depot on fire and exploding in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
A fire. Photo: Mash Telegram channel

Alexander Gusev, Governor of Russia's Voronezh Oblast, has claimed that the region has been attacked by drones, resulting in the detonation of explosive objects.

Source: Gusev on Telegram; Аstra

Quote from Gusev: "Air defence and electronic warfare systems destroyed and jammed several UAVs in Voronezh Oblast. 

Advertisement:

As a result of falling wreckage, a fire started, which caused the detonation of explosive objects. No new casualties or damage to civilian buildings have been reported so far."

Details: Earlier, Gusev had reported about a supposedly downed UAV, a fire and one injured person.

Updated: The Astra Telegram channel reported that an ammunition depot in the town of Ostrogozhsk in Voronezh Oblast was on fire and explosions had been heard. 

Advertisement:

It is noted that a training centre for junior specialists of the armoured vehicle service of the Russian Defence Ministry is located in Ostrogozhsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Russia
UK intelligence says Russia is both ready to negotiate and calls for destruction of Ukraine
Putin's rating reportedly drops to record low amid Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast
Russia loses another 1,160 soldiers and 9 tanks in one day
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: