Russians kill civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Monday, 26 August 2024, 09:51
A man has been killed in a Russian combined strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians have killed a civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The enemy struck near a private building. A man was killed."
Background:
- Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions had reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.
- Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv and Lutsk, while explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and other cities.
- An apartment building and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Lutsk, Volyn, and one person was killed as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.
- Russian troops also hit an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring five people.
- One person was reported dead in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
