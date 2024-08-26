Russians kill civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A man has been killed in a Russian combined strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians have killed a civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The enemy struck near a private building. A man was killed."

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions had reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.

Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv and Lutsk, while explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and other cities.

An apartment building and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Lutsk, Volyn, and one person was killed as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

Russian troops also hit an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring five people.

One person was reported dead in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

