All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 August 2024, 09:51
Russians kill civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A man has been killed in a Russian combined strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians have killed a civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The enemy struck near a private building. A man was killed."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions had reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.
  • Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv and Lutsk, while explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and other cities.
  • An apartment building and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Lutsk, Volyn, and one person was killed as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.
  • Russian troops also hit an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring five people.
  • One person was reported dead in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: