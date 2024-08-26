Russians launch large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, explosions rock Kharkiv

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that the Russians have launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers have taken off in Russia. Explosions have reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "There are six Tu-22M3 aircraft in the air!"

Advertisement:

Details: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that explosions had been heard in Kharkiv and urged residents to take shelter.

Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, said that "due to the security situation, the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant dam will be closed to traffic for some time".

Support UP or become our patron!