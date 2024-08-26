All Sections
Russians attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, one rescued from rubble – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 August 2024, 11:23
Russians attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, one rescued from rubble – photos
A rescue worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 26 August, resulting in one confirmed death as of now.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor launched a large-scale attack on the oblast in the morning. Explosions were heard in the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts… Early reports indicate that a 69-year-old man has been killed."

Details: Lysak said several fires have also broken out, including one involving a holiday home

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 26 August
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Update: Later, Lysak added that a man had been rescued alive from the rubble of a holiday home in the Dnipro district and is receiving the necessary medical care.

 
Resque operation 
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Early reports indicate that two houses have been destroyed and about 10 buildings and outbuildings have been damaged in the oblast.  

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 26 August
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.
  • Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.
  • An apartment building and an infrastructure facility in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, were damaged as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine. One person was killed.
  • Russian forces also attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring five people.

