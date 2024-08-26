Russian attack on Lutsk damages infrastructure facility and kills civilian

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian attack in Lutsk.

Source: Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of Lutsk, on Telegram

Quote from Polishchuk: "An infrastructure facility in Lutsk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Currently, there is information that one man has been killed."

Previously: Earlier, Polishchuk reported that an apartment building in Lutsk had been damaged as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions had reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.

Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv and Lutsk, while explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and other cities.

