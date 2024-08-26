All Sections
Russian attack on Lutsk damages infrastructure facility and kills civilian

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 August 2024, 09:13
Russian attack on Lutsk damages infrastructure facility and kills civilian
One person has been killed as a result of a Russian attack in Lutsk.

Source: Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of Lutsk, on Telegram

Quote from Polishchuk: "An infrastructure facility in Lutsk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Currently, there is information that one man has been killed."

Previously: Earlier, Polishchuk reported that an apartment building in Lutsk had been damaged as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions had reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.
  • Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv and Lutsk, while explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and other cities.

