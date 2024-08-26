All Sections
Russian attack damages infrastructure and private buildings, injuring one person in Kyiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 August 2024, 10:23
Kravchenko. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

A combined Russian air attack on 26 August has resulted in damage to infrastructure and a casualty in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has been attacking the oblast with missiles and attack drones all night and morning.

There is damage to infrastructure facilities. We already have information about one person who was injured in the attack. He has been taken to one of the district medical institutions and is receiving the necessary assistance."

Details: Ruslan Kravchenko reports damage to private buildings as a result of the fall of wreckage from downed Russian targets in four districts. Details are to be provided later.

