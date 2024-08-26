Russian attack: 5 people killed across Ukraine, 17 injured in different oblasts – photos

A woman has been killed in Zhytomyr Oblast, and seven people, including two children, have been wounded in Odesa Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian attack. In total, the latest reports mention that five people have been killed by the invaders. The other fatalities were one each in the city of Lutsk, and in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Bunechko: "Residential buildings and critical infrastructure have been damaged by a large-scale missile attack in Zhytomyr Oblast. Unfortunately, early reports indicate a woman has been killed as a result of the Russian regime's terrorist actions."



Details: Bunechko added that due to the challenging situation in the energy system, emergency rolling blackouts have been implemented. Rescue teams and repair crews are working at the scene.

Advertisement:

Kiper reported that four people were injured in Odesa Oblast, including a child. The Russians struck energy and civilian infrastructure facilities.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Kiper: "Four people have been injured, including a 10-year-old boy, as a result of the attack. Three of the injured, including the child, have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. They are receiving all the necessary medical care."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: He added that falling missile wreckage had damaged houses and numerous vehicles.

Advertisement:

"There are also power outages in the Odesa district. All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack," Kiper concluded.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of 11:00, a total of four people had been killed in the Russian attack – one each in the town of Lutsk and in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Update: Kiper said later that the number of people who had sustained injuries in the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast had risen to seven. He noted that a 60-year-old woman had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Moreover, two children, aged 10 and 8, had sustained bruises.

In addition, it became known that one person had been killed and two more had been wounded in a Russian attack on Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.

Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

An apartment building and an infrastructure facility in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, were damaged as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine. One person was killed.

Russian forces also attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring five people.

Reportedly, one person was killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and another in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The large-scale Russian aerial attack resulted in damage to infrastructure and one civilian casualty in Kyiv Oblast.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 Ukrainian oblasts had been affected by the Russian attack on 26 August.

Support UP or become our patron!