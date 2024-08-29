All Sections
Ukraine's national postal service hub attacked by Russian drone in Nikopol

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 29 August 2024, 09:02
A local hub belonging to Ukrposhta, Ukraine’s state-owned postal operator, has been attacked by a Russian drone in the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This attack has damaged a building and five lorries.  

Source: Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of Ukrposhta

Quote: "Today was a difficult day. Our hub in Nikopol was attacked by a drone, damaging the building and five lorries."  

Details: Smilianskyi added that the company would restore the hub within a week.

Background:

  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has engaged Ukrposhta to deliver documents, primarily passports, to foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine.
  • Ukrposhta is ready to open a post office in the Russian town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, which is now controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if it receives instructions from the headquarters for activities in the liberated territories under the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government).

