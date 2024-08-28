Ukrainian President's Office reports "significant process" in agreement on 100-year partnership with UK

Ukraine and the UK held the second round of negotiations about signing a bilateral agreement on transition to a stronger and deeper partnership on 28 August.

Details: During the second round of negotiations, the Ukrainian and UK sides "agreed on the structure and concept of the future agreement, and noted the significant progress made", the statement says.

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President and the leader of the Ukrainian negotiating team, states that the sides are "close in understanding the priorities of cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom".

Background:

During his visit to Kyiv in May 2024, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron initiated negotiations with Ukraine about a 100-year partnership.

The future agreement will be based on the provisions of the 2020 Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement and the 2024 Agreement on Security Co-operation between the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland and Ukraine.

The first round of negotiations was held on 13 August.

