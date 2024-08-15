All Sections
Ukraine's national postal service considers working in Russian Sudzha under certain conditions

Oleksii PavlyshThursday, 15 August 2024, 19:00
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service, is ready to open a branch in the Ukrainian Armed Forces-controlled town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, if it receives instructions from the headquarters for work in the liberated territories under the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government).

Source: Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The company responded to a request from Interfax-Ukraine by saying that two main conditions must be met: ensuring the safety of the company's employees and the availability of funding sources.

Quote: "Ukrposhta is ready to open in Sudzha under two key conditions: the first is a sufficient level of security, in particular for our employees and people in the territories. It is not about guaranteeing 100% security, as this is impossible in Ukraine today, but about an acceptable level of risk.

The second is to make the appropriate decision and sources of funding," said Smilianskyi.

Sources of funding for pensions or humanitarian and social assistance in Kursk or Belgorod oblasts could be frozen Russian funds, the company added.

Quote: "The same applies to the delivery of parcels to our guys and ladies in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In this case, we open and deliver, or deliver by mobile offices. Perhaps a new type of mobile office will be needed - something like the Kozak vehicle [armoured personnel carrier – ed.]," the Ukrposhta press service suggested.

It is noted that the permission to open Ukrposhta offices in Russian territory may be granted by the headquarters for work in the liberated territories under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Quote: "Usually, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine creates a headquarters for work in the liberated territories. The headquarters develops decisions that are submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers or the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) (following the example of Kharkiv and Kherson Oblasts in 2023). Therefore, all the mechanisms have already been worked out, and as soon as there is a decision, we can apply it," Ukrposhta added.

Background:

  • At a special meeting on 14 August, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought up the issue of establishing military commandants' offices if required in the territories of Russia's Kursk Oblast that are under the control of Ukraine's defence forces.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner, stated that Ukraine might establish military commandants' offices in Kursk Oblast in Russia to provide locals with humanitarian aid.
  • On 15 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the creation of the first military commandants’ office in Kursk Oblast in Russia, headed by Major General Moskalov.

