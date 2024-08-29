Four nuclear units disconnected from grid during Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine
Four nuclear power units were temporarily disconnected from the grid during the Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on 26 August.
Source: Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organisations in Vienna in an official note to the IAEA.
Details: It is noted that at 08:58, power units 1, 3 and 4 at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant were switched off.
At 17:05, due to fluctuations in the national power grid caused by the Russian attack, power unit No 3 at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant also shut down.
At the same time, at 09:05 Eastern European time, the power units of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant reduced their capacity to a total of 1,800 MW.
The Permanent Mission of Ukraine asked the IAEA to immediately relay this information to all members of the organisation.
Background:
- Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear company, is preparing to implement a project to complete the unfinished Chyhyryn Nuclear Power Plant. The first steps towards it have already been taken.
- Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that a "threat of nuclear incident" emerged in Kursk Oblast, and the fighting near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) causes concern.
