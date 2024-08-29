Four nuclear units disconnected from grid during Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine

Four nuclear power units were temporarily disconnected from the grid during the Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on 26 August.

Source: Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organisations in Vienna in an official note to the IAEA.

Details: It is noted that at 08:58, power units 1, 3 and 4 at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant were switched off.

Advertisement:

At 17:05, due to fluctuations in the national power grid caused by the Russian attack, power unit No 3 at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant also shut down.

At the same time, at 09:05 Eastern European time, the power units of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant reduced their capacity to a total of 1,800 MW.

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine asked the IAEA to immediately relay this information to all members of the organisation.

Advertisement:

Background:

Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear company, is preparing to implement a project to complete the unfinished Chyhyryn Nuclear Power Plant. The first steps towards it have already been taken.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that a "threat of nuclear incident" emerged in Kursk Oblast, and the fighting near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) causes concern.

Support UP or become our patron!