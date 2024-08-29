All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four nuclear units disconnected from grid during Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 29 August 2024, 12:23
Four nuclear units disconnected from grid during Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Four nuclear power units were temporarily disconnected from the grid during the Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on 26 August.

Source: Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organisations in Vienna in an official note to the IAEA.

Details: It is noted that at 08:58, power units 1, 3 and 4 at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant were switched off.

Advertisement:

At 17:05, due to fluctuations in the national power grid caused by the Russian attack, power unit No 3 at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant also shut down.

At the same time, at 09:05 Eastern European time, the power units of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant reduced their capacity to a total of 1,800 MW.

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine asked the IAEA to immediately relay this information to all members of the organisation.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear company, is preparing to implement a project to complete the unfinished Chyhyryn Nuclear Power Plant. The first steps towards it have already been taken.
  • Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that a "threat of nuclear incident" emerged in Kursk Oblast, and the fighting near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) causes concern.

Support UP or become our patron!

energy
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
energy
Consumers in five Ukrainian oblasts remain without electricity due to hostilities
UAV crashes in Rivne Oblast, cutting power to substations and railway
Ukrainian PM on debts from energy facilities' protection: I have no data suggesting that there are any
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: