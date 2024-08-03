Ukrainian women's fencing team advances to 2024 Olympic semi-finals

The Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team has defeated Italy in the quarter finals of the 2024 Olympic Games. The match ended with a score of 45-37.

Details: The Ukrainians led for most of the match, but with 10 points remaining, the Italians seized the initiative and even took the lead. However, Alina Komashchuk managed to regain the advantage, and Olha Kharlan secured the victory in the final bout.

In the semi-finals, the Ukrainians will face the winner of the Japan-Hungary match.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Ukrainian team won silver, losing in the final to the Russian representatives.

The best achievement of the Ukrainian sabre fencers is the gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Kharlan and her team defeated the host nation, China, in the final.

