All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian women's fencing team advances to 2024 Olympic semi-finals

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 14:49
Ukrainian women's fencing team advances to 2024 Olympic semi-finals
Stock photo: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

The Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team has defeated Italy in the quarter finals of the 2024 Olympic Games. The match ended with a score of 45-37.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainians led for most of the match, but with 10 points remaining, the Italians seized the initiative and even took the lead. However, Alina Komashchuk managed to regain the advantage, and Olha Kharlan secured the victory in the final bout.

Advertisement:

In the semi-finals, the Ukrainians will face the winner of the Japan-Hungary match.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Ukrainian team won silver, losing in the final to the Russian representatives. 

The best achievement of the Ukrainian sabre fencers is the gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Kharlan and her team defeated the host nation, China, in the final.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
sport
Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak defeats Brazilian Pereira and secures Olympic medal
I don't just believe we'll liberate Crimea: I know we will – Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk
Ukrainian high jumpers Mahuchikh and Gerashchenko advance to 2024 Olympic final
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: