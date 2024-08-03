Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan to become most decorated Olympian in Ukrainian history

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan is set to become the most decorated Ukrainian Olympian in history, surpassing her compatriot, well-known swimmer Yana Klochkova.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Kharlan, 33, who hails from Mykolaiv in Ukraine’s south, won medals in 2008 (gold), 2012 (bronze), 2016 (bronze and silver) and 2024 (bronze). In the 2024 Games, she claimed third place in the women's individual sabre tournament, defeating Choi Soo-yeon of South Korea.

Additionally, as a member of the women's fencing team, Kharlan – alongside Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and Yuliia Bakastova – defeated the Japanese team (45-31) in Paris 2024, securing the sixth medal of her career.

In the final, the Ukrainian team will face South Korea, which beat host nation France 45-36 in a dramatic match. The final match is scheduled for today, 3 August, at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Background: Kharlan has become the first Ukrainian woman to win medals at four Olympics. Before her, rower Inna Osypenko-Radomska, shooter Olena Kostevych, rower Yurii Cheban and yachtswoman Ruslana Taran each won medals at three Games.

